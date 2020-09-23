HFPA Announces 'HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation' Hosted by James Corden

Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Christian Slater, and more will appear.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will present, "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT on THE GOLDEN GLOBES YouTube page and www.goldenglobes.com.

A core value of the HFPA is giving back to the community and beyond. This year the announcement of the HFPA Philanthropy program will take the form of an online special celebrating some of the most deserving organizations working to nurture our next generation of artists, filmmakers, and storytellers. "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," will highlight the organizations receiving more than $5.1 million in funds distributed. As part of the HFPA's commitment to actively support young creators, the program will showcase recent work in film, dance, music and spoken word by students of supported schools.

Here is what to expect at this year's event:

Actor and host of The Late Late Show, James Corden will host the grant recipient celebration.

Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Christian Slater, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O'Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren, and Tracee Ellis Ross, will participate throughout the evening to shine a light on some of the key grant recipients of 2020.

In light of the recent awakening our country has experienced around systemic racism, the HFPA will introduce a new Social Justice Grant. The inaugural donation of $300,000 will be given to the Urban Peace Institute, a leading organization in the field of community safety, just policing, and systems reform to end violence and mass incarceration. The grant will be presented by Tracee Ellis Ross to prominent civil rights leader and UPI founder, Connie Rice.

This year the HFPA will distribute grants and scholarships to more than 70 organizations. The event will highlight the organizations that specifically focus on nurturing the next generation: Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), Get Lit, Echo Park Film Center, Kids In the Spotlight, UCLA Film Young Directors, Outfest LA, Inner-City Arts, A Place Called Home, Las Fotos, Tomorrow Filmmaking Today, and California State Summer School for the Arts.

Powerful and uplifting performances will be given by Jennifer Hudson, the cast of NBC's hit musical comedy series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and students of Debbie Allen Dance Academy, also a grant recipient. The grand finale musical number will feature students from all HFPA Grantee schools.

View More TV Stories Related Articles