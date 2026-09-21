H.E.R. and Liza Soberano on Bringing Filipino Myths to FORGOTTEN ISLAND

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H.E.R. and Liza Soberano sat down with TODAY to discuss their new animated film Forgotten Island, speaking about how the DreamWorks project celebrates Filipino culture and mythology through its story and characters. The pair explained how personal that connection feels, given that the film draws directly on folklore many grew up hearing from Filipino families.

H.E.R., known for her role in The Color Purple, and Soberano, known for Lisa Frankenstein and Alone/Together, voice the film's two leads, Jo and Raissa, high school graduates and lifelong best friends who are about to head down separate paths in life. In the film, the duo stumble upon a portal that transports them to the island of Nakali, where they encounter a host of magical and mythological creatures rooted in Filipino storytelling.

Forgotten Island also features Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, who previously appeared in a trailer for the film voicing an animated villain, and Dave Franco, who voices the weredog character Raww. The film is set to open in theaters on September 25, 2026.

During the conversation, H.E.R. and Soberano spoke about what it meant to bring authentic Filipino representation to a major animated release, framing the project as a chance to introduce audiences to stories and creatures rarely seen in mainstream animation. More on the project's voice cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the film's trailer.

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