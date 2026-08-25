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Emagine Theatres is hosting a series of special screenings, deals, and in-theatre events this September, including tie-in experiences for PRACTICAL MAGIC 2, a live UFC broadcast, brunch and lunch movie packages, and its ongoing Flashback Cinema and Studio Ghibli Fest series.

Photo Credit: Emagine Entertainment













































































Girls Night Out

Emagine Rochester Hills will host a themed screening of Practical Magic 2, complete with themed experiences, photo opportunities, tarot card readings, and a VIP Package that includes a ticket to see the film, a themed cocktail (or mocktail), a small popcorn, and an exclusive themed t-shirt.

Cost: $40* – Includes movie admission, themed cocktail, small popcorn, and exclusive t-shirt

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

5:30pm-7:00pm: Downtown Tarot Company tarot card readings*

7:00pm: Practical Magic 2 Begins

*First come first serve

Location: Emagine Rochester Hills

UFC331: Van vs. Pantoja 2

Guests can watch live on the big screen at Emagine as Joshua Van takes on Alexandre Pantoja in the title bout.

Cost: $25

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 9:00pm EST / 8:00pm CST

Locations:

(Michigan) Emagine Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline

(Indiana) Emagine Portage, Noblesville

(Illinois) Emagine Batavia

Forgotten Island Lunch & Movie Package

Guests can enjoy a buffet lunch before a screening of Forgotten Island.

Cost: $22* per person includes an $8 movie ticket and a lunch buffet

Lunch Menu: Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, House Salad and Soft Drinks. Alcohol and concession items are available for purchase.

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Time: Lunch: 12:00pm / Film Begins: 1:00pm

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Practical Magic 2 Brunch & Movie Package

Guests can enjoy a buffet brunch before a screening of Practical Magic 2.

Cost: $55* per person includes an $8 movie ticket and a full brunch buffet. Alcohol and concession items are available for purchase.

Date: September 12, 2026

Time: Brunch: 11:00am / Film Begins: 12:00pm

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Drink of the Month – Magical Margarita

A signature cocktail called Ambrosia is being offered ahead of the release of Practical Magic 2. The 16oz cocktail is made with Astral Tequila, Butterfly Pea Flower, and Lime and Lemon juice.

Cost: $12

Dates: Tuesday, September 1 - Wednesday, September 30

Locations: All Emagine Theatre Locations in Michigan,* Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin

Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn Concession Special

Guests are encouraged to try Emagine's Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn as a seasonal concession offering.

Dates: August 26 – October 31, 2026

Locations: All Emagine Theatre Locations in Michigan,* Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin

The Reel Social Club

Emagine and Club Cinephilia have created a new female-driven monthly movie club. Tickets are $30 and include admission to the movie, a small popcorn, a cocktail or mocktail, and a special gift. Tickets go on sale August 25.

Cost: $30 per ticket

Film: Practical Magic 2

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 7:00pm

Locations: Emagine Rochester Hills

Flashback Cinema Film Series

Emagine Entertainment will host its Flashback Cinema Series with a selection of classic films throughout September.

Locations: All Emagine Theatre Locations in Michigan,* Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Dates & times are subject to change. Check theatre listings.

Film Schedule

Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone (2001) 25th Anniversary

Saturday, August 29

Sunday, August 30

Wednesday, September 2

Pacific Rim (2013)

Sunday, September 6

Monday, September 7

Wednesday, September 9

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended Edition

Saturday, September 19

Sunday, September 20

Wednesday, September 23

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Extended Edition

Saturday, September 19

Sunday, September 20

Wednesday, September 23

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Extended Edition

Saturday, September 26

Sunday, September 27

Wednesday, September 30

Monday Mystery Movie

Emagine Theatres will host 'Error_MovieTitle_Unknown,' a Mystery Movie Monday event. Guests can catch an exciting new film release, before anyone else, for $5 on select Mondays, with the movie unrevealed until it starts. Tickets are final sale.

Cost: $5 per ticket

Dates: Monday, September 7, 2026

Time: 7:00pm

Rated: PG-13

Locations:

(Michigan) Emagine Birch Run, Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Woodhaven, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

(Illinois) Emagine Frankfort, Batavia

(Indiana) Emagine Noblesville, Portage

Studio Ghibli Fest 2026

Guests can experience Studio Ghibli films back on the big screen at select Emagine locations.

Locations: Select Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin

Film Schedule:

September 26 – Princess Mononoke

October 17 – Spirited Away - 25th Anniversary

Secret Cinema

Emagine Palladium will host a Secret Cinema movie event, treating guests to a curated secret film screening, complete with engaging discussions led by film critic Greg Russell and a special guest. Tickets are $10.

Cost: $10 per ticket

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 7:00pm

Locations: Emagine Palladium

Emagine for Everyone

Each month guests can watch some of the newest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open Caption screenings occur every Monday and Wednesday and provide subtitles for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Emagine Together screenings occur each Saturday morning and provide modifications to the theater atmosphere without modifying the film for those with sensory sensitivities, and families with young children. Dementia Friendly screenings occur the second Wednesday of each month, provide exclusively selected classic movies and musicals, and encourage audience participation while providing guests with special door-to-door service. Details can be found at www.Emagine-Theatres.com/EmagineForEveryone.

Emagine Together – Taking place every Saturday at all Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin Theatres. Films and showtimes will vary by location.

Open Caption – Taking place every Wednesday & Sunday at all Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin Theatres. Films and showtimes will vary by location.

Dementia Friendly – Taking place at 1:00pm the second Wednesday of the Month at Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, Emagine Rochester Hills (Michigan), Emagine Batavia (Illinois), Emagine Noblesville (Indiana), and Emagine Geneva Lakes (Wisconsin)

September Film: Gidget (1959)

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Doors Open at 1:15 – Film Begins at 2:00pm

*Offer may not be offered at Emagine Woodhaven or The Riviera Powered by Emagine.

** In select theatres.

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change. Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.



Photo Credit: Emagine Entertainment

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