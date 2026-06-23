Video: Lea Salonga Voices Animated Villain in New Trailer for DreamWorks' FORGOTTEN ISLAND





DreamWorks Animation has released a new trailer for Forgotten Island, the forthcoming animated film featuring a voice cast led by H.E.R. (The Color Purple) and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together), along with Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga. It will debut in theaters on September 25, 2026.

The movie follows high school graduates Jo and Raissa (H.E.R. and Liza Soberano), who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths. While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, where they discover a group of magical and mythological creatures.

The new trailer introduces the well-meaning-but-hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and The Dreaded Manananggal, a feared creature voiced by Salonga. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film’s all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to a Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. More recently, Lea starred in Stephen Sondheim’s musical revue, Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. She performed the singing voices of Jasmine and Mulan for Disney's Aladdin and Mulan.

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