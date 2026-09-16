Danielle Brooks on Playing a Mother Torn Between Father and Son in New Film

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Danielle Brooks sat down with Josh Johnson on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss her new film, If I Go Will They Miss Me, in which she plays Lozita, a mother caught between a son who idolizes his father and a father who cannot see himself the way his child does. Brooks talked through the emotional pull of the role and what drew her to a story built around that family tension.

Much of the conversation centered on the making of the film itself, particularly the decision to shoot on location in Watts. Brooks described the significance of filming in the neighborhood and spoke about the responsibility she felt in honoring the real woman who inspired her character, treating the role as more than a fictional composite.

Brooks also connected the performance to her own life, telling Johnson how motherhood has changed the way she approaches the parts she chooses to play. That personal lens shaped much of her discussion of Lozita, framing the character's struggle through her own experience raising a family while working as an actor.

The appearance gave Brooks room to speak candidly about balancing the emotional weight of the material with the practical realities of shooting on location, offering viewers a look at how a real community and a real story informed her performance in If I Go Will They Miss Me.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 10 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link