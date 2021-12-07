H.E.R. To Perform At 2021 People's Choice Awards & Presenters Announced

Today, NBC and E! announced that Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2021 "People's Choice Awards" for a tribute performance honoring the life and legacy of R&B singer Marvin Gaye and the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record "What's Going On."

H.E.R. will join previously announced performers Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera for an unforgettable night of can't-miss performances. NBC and E! also announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the show. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2021 "People's Choice Awards" will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

The following celebrities will take the stage to present: Becky G (Recording Artist), Cardi B (Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist), Chase Stokes ("Outer Banks"), Eliza Coupe ("Pivoting"), Ginnifer Goodwin ("Pivoting"), Jack Quaid ("Scream"), Jojo Siwa ("Siwas Dance Pop Revolution"), Laverne Cox (Emmy-nominated actor, producer; "Live from E!" host), Leslie Jones ("Coming 2 America"), Lil Rel Howery ("Free Guy," "Vacation Friends"), Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale"), Maggie Q ("Pivoting"), Mike Epps (Stand-Up Comedian/"The Upshaws"), Paris Jackson ("American Horror Stories"), Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"/2020 People's Choice Award's "Fashion Icon"), and Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws").

As previously announced, this year NBC and E! will honor Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry with "The People's Icon" award, entertainment powerhouse and philanthropist Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with "The People's Champion" award, entrepreneur, fashion and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West with "The Fashion Icon" award, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera with the first-ever "Music Icon" award.

The 2021 "People's Choice Awards" will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. "Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards" will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00pm ET/PT on E!. The "People's Choice Awards" and "Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.