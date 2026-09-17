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HEART OF THE BEAST Global Premiere Footage Available

Brad Pitt and David Ayer attended the premiere with musical performances by Blake Whiten, Jamey Johnson, and Lily Meola.

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HEART OF THE BEAST Global Premiere Footage Available

Footage and soundbites are available from the outdoor global premiere of HEART OF THE BEAST at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, which included musical performances by Blake Whiten, Jamey Johnson, and Lily Meola.

Cast & Filmmakers in Attendance

Brad Pitt (Star/Producer), J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe, David Ayer (Director/Producer), Cameron Alexander (Writer/Executive Producer), Olivia Hamilton (Producer), Marty Bowen (Producer), Scott Lumpkin (Executive Producer), Pete Chiappetta (Executive Producer/Co-Financier), Andrew Simpson (Animal Coordinator), Greg Berry (Production Designer), Mauro Fiore (Director of Photography), and more.

HEART OF THE BEAST is only in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World production, a film by David Ayer, starring Brad Pitt, 'Heart of the Beast.'

Synopsis

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Executive Producers

Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

Produced By

Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.

Written By

Cameron Alexander

Directed By

David Ayer

Cast

Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.

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HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Features Brad Pitt and Director David Ayer
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