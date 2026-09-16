 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Features Brad Pitt and Director David Ayer

Brad Pitt stars as a Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog in David Ayer's adventure thriller.

By:
HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Features Brad Pitt and Director David Ayer

A new featurette for the upcoming film HEART OF THE BEAST has been released, offering a behind-the-scenes look with star Brad Pitt, director David Ayer, and military advisor Shaun Dezern.

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast is only in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production.

Executive Producers

Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

Produced By

Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.

Written By

Cameron Alexander

Directed By

David Ayer

Cast

Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.

Recent Articles
Brad Pitt's HEART OF THE BEAST Sets September 2026 Release
Brad Pitt's HEART OF THE BEAST Sets September 2026 Release
9/4/2026
New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Released Ahead of Brad Pitt Film
New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Released Ahead of Brad Pitt Film
8/31/2026
HEART OF THE BEAST Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Released
HEART OF THE BEAST Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Released
8/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts