HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Features Brad Pitt and Director David Ayer
Brad Pitt stars as a Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog in David Ayer's adventure thriller.
A new featurette for the upcoming film HEART OF THE BEAST has been released, offering a behind-the-scenes look with star Brad Pitt, director David Ayer, and military advisor Shaun Dezern.
After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.
Heart of the Beast is only in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production.
Executive Producers
Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy
Produced By
Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.
Written By
Cameron Alexander
Directed By
David Ayer
Cast
Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe
Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.
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