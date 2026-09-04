New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Spotlights Brad Pitt and Co-Star Odin

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A new featurette for HEART OF THE BEAST spotlights Brad Pitt and his four-legged co-star, Odin, as the actor describes working with the combat dog on the survival thriller. The featurette carries the tagline 'That bond between human and dog is undeniable.'

HEART OF THE BEAST is set for release in theatres on September 25, 2026, from Paramount Pictures.

Synopsis

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Cast

Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Executive Producers

Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

Produced By

Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.

Written By

Cameron Alexander

Directed By

David Ayer

The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production.

Credits are not final and subject to change. The film has not been rated yet.

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