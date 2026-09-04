New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Spotlights Brad Pitt and Co-Star Odin
J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe join the cast of David Ayer's survival thriller for Paramount Pictures.
A new featurette for HEART OF THE BEAST spotlights Brad Pitt and his four-legged co-star, Odin, as the actor describes working with the combat dog on the survival thriller. The featurette carries the tagline 'That bond between human and dog is undeniable.'
HEART OF THE BEAST is set for release in theatres on September 25, 2026, from Paramount Pictures.
Synopsis
After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.
Cast
Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe
Executive Producers
Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy
Produced By
Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.
Written By
Cameron Alexander
Directed By
David Ayer
The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production.
Credits are not final and subject to change. The film has not been rated yet.