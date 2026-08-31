New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Released Ahead of Brad Pitt Film
J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe join Pitt in the David Ayer-directed thriller produced by Paramount Pictures.
Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for HEART OF THE BEAST, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt describing the bond between his character and his character's dog, Odin. Tickets for the film are now on sale.
HEART OF THE BEAST is only in theatres on September 25, 2026.
The film is presented by Paramount Pictures, in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production. It is directed by David Ayer.
Synopsis
After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.
Executive Producers
Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy
Produced By
Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.
Written By
Cameron Alexander
Directed By
David Ayer
Cast
Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe
Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.