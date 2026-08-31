New HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Released Ahead of Brad Pitt Film

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Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for HEART OF THE BEAST, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt describing the bond between his character and his character's dog, Odin. Tickets for the film are now on sale.

HEART OF THE BEAST is only in theatres on September 25, 2026.

The film is presented by Paramount Pictures, in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, and is a Wild Chickens / Temple Hill / Kino World Production. It is directed by David Ayer.

Synopsis

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Executive Producers

Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

Produced By

Olivia Hamilton, p.g.a., Marty Bowen, David Ayer, p.g.a., Brad Pitt, p.g.a.

Written By

Cameron Alexander

Directed By

David Ayer

Cast

Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Credits are not final and subject to change. This film has not been rated yet.

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