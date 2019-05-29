HBO's Record-Breaking Hit GAME OF THRONES Season 8 Is Now Available for Digital Download

The epic final run of HBO's television phenomenon, Game of Thrones: Season 8, is now available to own on Digital Download. In addition to the hit series' concluding six episodes, the purchase includes the two-hour feature documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, and two featurettes: "The Long Night" and "The Final Season".



In its final season of duplicity and treachery, nobility and honor ... and an epic clash between the living and the dead, Game of Thrones: Season 8 answers a myriad of questions surrounding the fate of the series' protagonists. Will the revelation that Jon Snow is a Targaryen, and the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, undermine his relationship with Daenerys? How will Sansa, Arya and Bran - not to mention numerous northern Houses allied with the Starks - react to the appearance of traditional foes at the gates of Winterfell? Will Cersei's devious strategy of fortifying her defense of King's Landing yield dividends? And above all: can the Army of the Dead be defeated? This season is executive produced by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield and co-executive produced by Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin.



Earning a total of 132 Emmy® nominations and 47 wins to date, Game of Thrones: Seasons 1-8 is also now available to own on Digital, with select bonus content from each individual season, as well as the Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary.



Extra Content for Season 8 Digital Download Includes*:

The Final Season: Join the cast and crew of GAME OF THRONES as they reflect on the final season of HBO's epic, Emmy(R)-winning series. Interviews include show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with stars Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, and many others.

The Long Night: "The Long Night" indeed. Join GAME OF THRONES show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with many of the major stars and behind-the-scenes players as they look back at the colossal filming that was the Battle of Winterfell in Season 8, episode 3. This special spotlights the weaponry, lighting, special effects and more that went into the making of this unforgettable episode.

*Extra content is included only with participating partners





