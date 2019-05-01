HBO to Premiere Second Season of SUCCESSION in August

SUCCESSION returns for its second season this August, exclusively on HBO.

Created by Oscar® and WGA nominee Jesse Armstrong ("In the Loop"), with the pilot written by Armstrong and directed by Oscar® winner Adam McKay ("The Big Short"), SUCCESSION launched its ten-episode first season in 2018.

Beginning where season one dramatically left off, season two follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

The season two cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed.

SUCCESSION was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod and Tony Roche. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.





