HBO Sports And Uninterrupted Present An All-New Edition Of THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED returns for its fourth season FRIDAY, MAY 28 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Joining LeBron James and Maverick Carter for the season premiere are iconic music mogul, 23-time Grammy winner and 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Jay-Z; rapper, singer and songwriter Bad Bunny; WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike; and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

On this episode, the star-studded group discuss confidence on the big stage, parenthood and WrestleMania.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED, staged periodically throughout the year, offers conversation and debate between a unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Past guests include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and most recently, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED is presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED; executive producers, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; directed by Robert Alexander; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer, Camille Maratchi; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.