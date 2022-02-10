HBO Sets THE TOURIST Premiere Date

The Tourist, starring Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Jamie Dornan, debuts with all six episodes Thursday, March 3. The Max Original series is a co-production with BBC and Stan, HBO Max is the US streaming home for the series.

Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive - except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

The cast includes Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ã“lafur Darri Ã“lafsson, and Kamil Ellis.

THE TOURIST is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

The 6x60 drama was written by BAFTAÂ®-nominated and EmmyÂ® and Golden GlobeÂ®-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams ("Baptiste," "The Missing," "Liar"), who alongside Christopher Aird ("Baptiste," "Liar," "Clique") serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin ("Normal People," "Line of Duty," "Peaky Blinders") for the BBC. Lisa Scott ("A Sunburnt Christmas," "The Hunting") is producer and Chris Sweeney ("Liar," "Back to Life") is executive producer and director.

Watch the new trailer here: