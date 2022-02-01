Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HBO Sets Max Original Comedy MINX Debut

The new series debuts Thursday, March 17 on HBO Max.

Feb. 1, 2022  

The ten-episode Max Original comedy, MINX, debuts Thursday, March 17 on HBO Max, with two new episodes debuting each week through April 14.

MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The cast includes Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

Creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

