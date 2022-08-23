Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Renews CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM For A Twelfth Season

The series originally debuted on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date.

Aug. 23, 2022  

HBO has renewed the Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, starring Larry David, for a twelfth season.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM stars "Seinfeld" co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming: "Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We're thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure."

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home," Larry David stated. "I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producers, Laura Streicher, Jennifer Corey.



