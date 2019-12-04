HBO Receives Five AFI Awards, The Most Of Any Network

HBO received five out of the ten American Film Institute (AFI) Awards for television programs, the most of any network, it was announced today. "Chernobyl," "Game of Thrones," "Succession," "VEEP" and "Watchmen" are among this year's honorees.

"Game of Thrones" has been honored with an AFI Award for each of its eight seasons. "Succession" received its second consecutive recognition and "VEEP" received its third award this year.

This year's AFI Awards recognize 2019's most outstanding achievements in the art of the moving image that enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society.





