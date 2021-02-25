HBO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE Premieres March 19 on HBO

HBO's hit music series, A TINY AUDIENCE, is back with an all-new second season debuting FRIDAY, MARCH 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Max and available on HBO Latino. Each episode of A TINY AUDIENCE features one chart-topping global Latin artist who performs one of their biggest hits while revealing to the audience something about the track they have never revealed before. Offering viewers an exclusive look, each artist will showcase a never-before-seen moment of a cover, a new song, or a different version of one of their songs.

The second season will feature Cabas, Pedro Capó, Greeicy, Kany Garcia, Lauren Jauregui, Natalia Jimenez, Los Amigos Invisibles, Lunay, Gian Marco, Mau y Ricky, MDO, Ivy Queen, Justin Quiles, Carlos Rivera, Paulina Rubio, Manuel Turizo and Carlos Vives. Interviews will be hosted by Sarah Packiam, Maria Elisa Ayerbe, and Daniel René, who reunites with MDO and joins the band to sing "No puedo olvidarme de ti."

A TINY AUDIENCE season two also includes a special tribute episode dedicated to Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel, the "Divo de Juárez," which features an exclusive interview with his son, Hans Gabriel and Justin Quiles, Natalia Jiménez, Carlos Rivera, and Cabas performing their "Juan Gabriel favorites."

A TINY AUDIENCE was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami, Florida with a COVID-safe live audience. The A Tiny Audience Bubble, located at Miami Studios (formerly the home of TV series "Caso Cerrado" in Hialeah, Florida), included roughly 150 people composed of select audience members, crew, and artists who underwent extensive quarantining and rigorous testing prior to entering the bubble and throughout the two-week production. The team executed 17, half-hour specials, and did not report a single case of COVID-19.

A TINY AUDIENCE is produced by February Entertainment LLC, led by Executive Producer and series Creator Maurice Keizer and Executive Producer Christiana Carroll-Becerra. Additional team included: Director Pascal Jacquelin of Capsule Media, Lead Editor Joaquin Abreu, Producer Yvania Quintanilla, Sound Engineer Rudy Bethancourt, and Talent Producers Suzanne Bender and Jessica Roffe.

New episodes of the series will premiere every Friday on HBO Max and HBO Latino. You can currently stream season one of "HBO Presents: A Tiny Audience" on HBO Max.

Watch a trailer here: