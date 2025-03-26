HBO Original Documentary BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES To Debut This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original two-part documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, is set to debut on HBO and will be available to stream on Max this summer.

The documentary is an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Pentimento Production in association with Hazy Mills Productions and Playtone Productions. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin; executive producers, Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes, Steve Cohen; producer, Emma Pildes; edited by Kris Liem, James Pilott, Steven Ross. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.

Photo courtesy of Art Maillett/Sony Music Archives/HBO

