HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Announce Steven Soderbergh's Next Feature Film NO SUDDEN MOVE

Cast Includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta and more.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures are commencing production on No Sudden Move, directed by Oscar® and Emmy® winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Produced under Soderbergh's overall deal with HBO Max, the feature's stellar cast includes Don Cheadle (Black Monday, Ocean's Eleven), Benicio Del Toro (The French Dispatch, Sicario), David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Amy Seimetz (The Comey Rule, The Girlfriend Experience), Jon Hamm (Baby Driver, Mad Men), Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story), Kieran Culkin (Succession, Igby Goes Down), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol, Crash), Noah Jupe (The Undoing, Honey Boy), Bill Duke (Black Lightning, High Flying Bird), Frankie Shaw (SMILF, Mr. Robot) and Julia FOX (Uncut Gems). The script was written by Ed Solomon (Mosaic, Men in Black) and Casey Silver (Mosaic, Godless) is attached to produce.



Set in 1955 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them - and for what ultimate purpose - weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.



"It's a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max. "We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast - we couldn't be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max."



"Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.



"The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I'm very excited behind my mask right now," said Steven Soderbergh.



Production begins on September 28 in Detroit, where the cast and crew will operate under strict Covid-19 safety protocols. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures' first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew.

