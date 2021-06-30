HBO Max Unveils Official Key Art For GOSSIP GIRL

HBO Max has REVEALED the official key art for GOSSIP GIRL, debuting THURSDAY, JULY 8 and announced a partnership with NYC fashion label MONSE.



In celebration of the premiere, HBO Max and MONSE will unveil 22 unique looks inspired by "Gossip Girl" and the iconic private school uniforms of Constance Billard School. Taping in New York City, the fashion show will stream in real time for fans around the world on HBO Max YouTube, "Gossip Girl" TikTok & Facebook and the "Gossip Girl" homepage on HBO Max on July 7 at 9PM ET. In addition to the runway show, the livestream will also feature:

A behind the scenes look with "Gossip Girl" costume designer and stylist, Eric Daman, at the incredible wardrobe from the series and a glimpse at the creative process behind each fabulous look.

A sit down with MONSE co-founders and creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, for an intimate conversation with social media sensation and style guru, Ashley aka "@bestdressed," to discuss how "Gossip Girl" was the muse for their fall 2021 collection - a rebellious reimagination of the private school uniform.

A tutorial from a beauty insider to teach viewers how to achieve the fresh and expressive makeup looks featured in the fashion show.

Never-before-seen show clips, exclusive character interviews and more!



Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.



GOSSIP GIRL explores just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years. The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.



GOSSIP GIRL is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.