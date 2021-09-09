HBO Max Renews GOSSIP GIRL for Second Season

XOXO-- HBO Max has announced that the reboot of GOSSIP GIRL has been renewed for a second season.

The first six episodes of the series, which debuted July 8, are available to stream now. The remaining six episodes of season one will premiere this November.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark.

Gossip Girl explores just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, who are both executive producers on the new series.



Season one stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.



Gossip Girl saw record viewership over its first weekend on the platform and also took over Twitter in the No. 1 trending spot. The series had 15 billion total social impressions at launch and the series gained around 5.2 billion impressions from content inspired by the series on TikTok.



Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.