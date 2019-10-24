HBO Max Orders a Second Season of Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Starring Michael B. Jordan

HBO Max has picked up gen:LOCK for a second season following its success as Rooster Teeth's newest animated series. Starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther), the half-hour animated series focuses on a near-future dystopia undergoing a new, technologically driven world war. gen:LOCK originally premiered on Rooster Teeth. Season 2 of gen:LOCK will premiere on HBO Max and 90 days later will be available on Rooster Teeth for FIRST members.



Fifty years in the future, gen:LOCK tells the story of an oppressive authoritarian force that threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.



Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Twilight Saga), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, Early Man, New Mutants), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who) are all set to return to the series along with Jordan.



"We are proud to bring gen:LOCK's bold vision, inventive style, and extraordinary cast to HBO Max, and to build on the success that our partners at Rooster Teeth and Outlier Society have crafted so skillfully," said Billy Wee, senior vice president original animation, HBO Max.



"We're beyond excited to be producing a second season of gen:LOCK for HBO Max," said Matt Hullum, co-founder and Chief Content Officer at Rooster Teeth. "Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max have been incredibly supportive in the development process, and we're thrilled to be working closely with them on this project. We were blown away by the response to the first season of this show, both by the Rooster Teeth community and the Adult Swim audience, and cannot wait to bring it to more fans of action, sci-fi, and mecha animation."



gen:LOCK is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society, along with Rooster Teeth's Matt Hullum and Ryan P. Hall. The series is produced by Rooster Teeth's in-house animation studio.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rooster Teeth





