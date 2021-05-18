HBO Max & Miramax Television Team Up With Issa Rae To Bring Back PROJECT GREENLIGHT

HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to the docuseries PROJECT GREENLIGHT from Miramax and Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, a reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax and HBO series.

PROJECT GREENLIGHT is a docuseries focusing on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Issa Rae will appear in every episode as an Executive Producer, providing guidance and mentorship to these aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max.

"At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max.

PROJECT GREENLIGHT is produced by HOORAE and Miramax. The series is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay through HOORAE, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of Development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV. Sara Rastogi serves as a co-executive producer through HOORAE.

HOORAE is a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums and genres in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Productions for film, tv and digital; Raedio, the music label in partnership with Atlantic Records; and ColorCreative, its management division.

A beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS company headquartered in Los Angeles, Miramax is a global film and television studio best known for its award-winning and original content. The company recently entered a partnership with ViacomCBS to create synergies through both new production and co-financing opportunities in film and TV. Nasser Al-Khelaifi serves as Chairman beIN Media Group. Bill Block is CEO of Miramax.

Upcoming and recent projects include the global blockbuster "Halloween Kills" starring Jamie Lee Curtis, produced by Miramax with Trancas International Films and Blumhouse Productions, slated to release next year; "The Georgetown Project" starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe and directed by Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin; "Uncle Frank," directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Amazon. Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen," Miramax's latest success passing $100M at the worldwide box office and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, was released in January 2020. The action-thriller "Cash Truck," currently in post-production, marks Miramax's second project with Ritchie and stars Jason Statham. MGM UA Releasing will distribute the film domestically. Other projects include, "Silent Retreat," a comedy from "Isn't It Romantic" director Todd Strauss-Schulson, and "The Perfection," directed by Richard Shepard, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2018 and was acquired by Netflix.

The studio's growing slate of global television content includes an "Untitled Chuck Barris" project at Apple; a series based on the company's action comedy hit "The Gentlemen;" "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice," a series adaptation of the award-winning play which inspired the Miramax musical film; as well as an adaptation of the bestselling novel, "The Henna Artist."

Miramax's unrivaled library of more than 700 titles has received 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars®, including four Best Picture awards.