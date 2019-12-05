HBO Max Greenlights GENERATION to Series

HBO Max has greenlit the half-hour dramedy, Generation, which marks the streamer's first pilot to get a full series order. The series is created by 18-year old Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz who also directs. Executive produced by Lena Dunham and Ben Barnz, Generation is a dark yet playful half-hour following a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Generation's dynamic ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

"Daniel and Zelda are an incredibly passionate team with true vision and authenticity, providing an inside look at the windy path many adolescents have to navigate as they come to terms with their identity and sexuality in Generation," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "Zelda has a particular ability to speak to and about her generation with humor and relatability, only brought further to life by this incredible cast. We couldn't be prouder of a show to mark our first pilot to series order for HBO Max," added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

"I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgement or nostalgia. I'm so appreciative of my mentor and soul-sister Lena Dunham for all her support and guidance, and so thankful to HBO Max for making this crazy dream come true," said Zelda Barnz.

"I have fallen head over heels for this brilliant family, who have allowed their 18-year old daughter Zelda to express herself in a way that's both effortlessly funny and plumbs the depths of the adolescent experience. Daniel's direction is sensitive and artful and as a producer, Ben is equally committed to rigor and fun. I cannot wait for people to see Zelda's brilliance come to life and to meet this insanely impressive cast of honest, powerful performers and I'm so excited to be a part of the soon to be juggernaut of HBOMax," added Lena Dunham.





Generation is written by Zelda and Daniel Barnz and the pilot was directed by Daniel Barnz. Lena Dunham will executive produce for Good Thing Going Productions, with Daniel and Ben Barnz for We're Not Brothers Productions. Zelda Barnz is co-executive producer. Marissa Diaz produces for Good Thing Going Productions.