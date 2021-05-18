HBO Max Announces Unscripted Series SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES From Issa Rae

HBO Max has ordered the unscripted series SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae (HBO's "Insecure" and "A Black Lady Sketch Show"), set to debut this summer.



SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.



"We are thrilled to partner with Issa Rae on this fun, dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique, yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a one-of-a-kind culture that deserves a spotlight all its own," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max.

"We're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life. We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have," said Issa Rae.

SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES is produced by HOORAE; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.



HOORAE is a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums and genres in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Productions for film, tv and digital; Raedio, the music label in partnership with Atlantic Records; and ColorCreative, its management division.



Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, is an Emmy-winning production company based in Los Angeles. Founded by producer Jimmy Fox, the company creates content across multiple genres including scripted, documentary, reality and original podcast production. The company's work includes multi-time Emmy-winning CNN series "United Shades of America," Peacock comedy series "Punky Brewster," Roku food game show "Eye Candy," Amazon Prime docuseries "Inside Jokes," Snapchat documentary series "While Black with M.K. Asante," YouTube Originals series "Defying Gravity: THE UNTOLD STORY of Women's Gymnastics," E!'s "Celebrity Call Center," TNT's "Inside the NBA All-Star Roast," Nickelodeon competition series "Top Elf," E! drama series "The Arrangement," Investigation Discovery's "Breaking Homicide," multiple specials for Discovery Channel's "Shark Week," Paramount Network true crime series "It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards" and CNBC's "Make Me a Millionaire Inventor." Main Event has been recognized for its work garnering Critics Choice, Critics Choice Real TV, TCA, PGA, NAACP and International Documentary Association (IDA) nominations.



Morning Dew Pictures co-founder and Iranian emigre Sheri Maroufkhani takes pride in developing and supporting a diverse slate of up-and-coming talent. The company has produced and developed content in the docu-soap, music, documentary, food, and competition space. Morning Dew has produced projects for MTV, E!, WeTV, Bravo, Tastemade, Maker Studios, and Style. Sheri Maroufkhani co-created and executive produced BET's Baldwin Hills and developed, launched, and executive produced Real Housewives of Miami for Bravo. She was part of the original team that launched the critically acclaimed BEHIND THE MUSIC for VH1.