HBO Max Announces Chelsea Handler's Return to Stand-Up with New Comedy Special

HBO Max, the upcoming direct-to-consumer offering from WarnerMedia set to launch on May 27, announced today the greenlight of a new stand-up special from comedian and six-time #1 New York Times Bestselling author Chelsea Handler, her first in six years. Handler's long-awaited return to stand-up comes fresh off the national tour of her #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, and will feature all-new original material.



In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy-where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. Handler has always been a trusted voice, providing much needed perspective, and now she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis. Never one to hold back, the one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It's a powerful performance and the best work of her career.



"No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long awaited return to standup," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.'



"I didn't want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now" said Handler. "I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with."



HBO Max is continuing to grow its stand-up offerings, with Handler joining previously announced specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O'Brien's Team Coco.



The special will be executive produced by Handler, Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter.

