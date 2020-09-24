HBO Max And Rock The Vote Kick Off 2020 Election Partnership

Watch a new PSA below!

With less than six weeks remaining until this year's general election, HBO Max and Rock the Vote are kicking off a new partnership that encourages voters to highlight the issues that have most affected their daily lives, families and communities. Viewers are encouraged to join the conversation started by @HBOMax and @HBO and fill in the blank -- that they will "#VoteBecause ________ Depends On It" - on social media to spread the word about why they're heading to the polls this election. For more on how to get engaged leading up to the election, register to vote, check your registration status, access registration and absentee ballot request deadlines, and more, fans can visit rockthevote.org/warnermedia.

In addition, a powerful new PSA released today created by the agency team at ENGINE features talent from a variety of HBO and HBO Max original programming wearing face masks that prominently showcase the issues most important to them as the election approaches.

The resonant PSA features Spike Lee, Natasha Rothwell, Robin Thede, Samantha Bee and more representing issues like equality, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, reproductive justice, and climate change. Henry Winkler closes the spot with his message to "Vote Early."



To further fuel the conversation, a selection of more than 20 topical and critically acclaimed HBO and HBO Max documentaries that cover civil rights, the environment, women's rights, health in America, the economy, civic engagement, and elections past and future are available to stream for free on HBOMax.com and HBO.com through November 8. Available titles include award-winning films like HBO's "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight For Equality" and recent debuts including HBO Max's "On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries."



HBO Max will also offer free voting kits packaged with the makings for a safe, informed voting experience. The kits will include a checklist provided by Rock the Vote with information about early, absentee and day of voting, customizable stickers and a custom branded mask. 10,000 kits will be available on a first come, first-served basis in October, and registration links will be shared on social from @HBOMax and @HBO.



"We are proud to launch this interactive campaign in partnership with Rock the Vote during a time when so many important issues are dominating our national discourse," said Dana Lichtenstein, Vice President, Brand Marketing, HBO Max. "This campaign not only aligns with Rock the Vote's mission to increase voter registration and turnout for the 2020 presidential election, but stresses the importance of issues that touch our daily lives. Instead of simply telling people to vote, we want to give our audience the opportunity to explain why they want to vote and to help translate their most important issues into action."



"Rock the Vote is thrilled to build on its long-standing partnership with HBO to empower employees and audiences to show up for their communities and issues that impact their lives," said Carolyn DeWitt, President and Executive Director of Rock the Vote. "HBO and its talent understand the gravity of this moment and continuously lead with innovative messaging that drives home the importance of voting to determine the future of our communities and our country."



Watch the PSA here:

