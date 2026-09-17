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HBO MAX'S LANTERNS WARNS THE BLACKEST NIGHT IS YET TO COME IN MIDSEASON TRAILER

New footage signals a turn toward higher stakes for the ongoing HBO Max series.

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HBO Max has unveiled a new midseason trailer for LANTERNS, signaling that the story is entering a darker chapter. The teaser carries an ominous warning that 'the blackest night is yet to come,' setting up an escalation for the remainder of the season.

The trailer arrives as LANTERNS continues its run on HBO Max, with new episodes streaming weekly. The midseason preview is designed to catch up viewers on where the series stands while building anticipation for what the back half of the season holds.

According to HBO Max, new episodes of LANTERNS are streaming Sundays on the platform, giving audiences a regular weekly touchpoint to follow the unfolding story. The midseason trailer positions the coming episodes as a turning point, hinting at rising danger for the characters as the season progresses.

HBO Max describes itself as home to a wide range of programming from HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and other brands under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, with LANTERNS streaming alongside that broader slate. The new trailer gives fans their clearest look yet at the intensifying conflict awaiting them in the episodes ahead.

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