HBO MAX'S LANTERNS WARNS THE BLACKEST NIGHT IS YET TO COME IN MIDSEASON TRAILER

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





HBO Max has unveiled a new midseason trailer for LANTERNS, signaling that the story is entering a darker chapter. The teaser carries an ominous warning that 'the blackest night is yet to come,' setting up an escalation for the remainder of the season.

The trailer arrives as LANTERNS continues its run on HBO Max, with new episodes streaming weekly. The midseason preview is designed to catch up viewers on where the series stands while building anticipation for what the back half of the season holds.

According to HBO Max, new episodes of LANTERNS are streaming Sundays on the platform, giving audiences a regular weekly touchpoint to follow the unfolding story. The midseason trailer positions the coming episodes as a turning point, hinting at rising danger for the characters as the season progresses.

HBO Max describes itself as home to a wide range of programming from HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and other brands under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, with LANTERNS streaming alongside that broader slate. The new trailer gives fans their clearest look yet at the intensifying conflict awaiting them in the episodes ahead.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 42 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link