Kelly Macdonald Breaks Down Sheriff Kerry Kane's Gotham Roots in LANTERNS Podcast

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Kelly MacDonald joined Lanterns: The Official Podcast to discuss LANTERNS Episode 5, "Lights Out," alongside writer Justin Britt-Gibson, breaking down an installment that host Juju Green frames as taking the DC Studios series into some of its biggest emotional territory yet. The episode spans the fall of Rushville and a brutal confrontation between John Stewart and Hal Jordan, and Macdonald used the conversation to detail how she approached playing Sheriff Kerry Kane.

Macdonald spoke about building Kane's backstory, including the character's Gotham City origins and Nebraska identity, as well as Kane's relationship with Hal Jordan. Britt-Gibson, the episode's writer, explained why the destruction of Rushville was designed as a major turning point for the season and discussed how Green Lantern mythology and cop-thriller influences shape the show, along with the Guardians' complicated role in the story.

Britt-Gibson also broke down John Stewart's decision to turn away from the ring, describing what the choice reveals about the character's sense of self. Director Geeta Vasant Patel joined the discussion as well, offering her perspective on the episode's central confrontations, including the motel fight between John and Hal and the aftermath of John giving back his ring.

The episode follows a prior installment of the same podcast, in which Garret Dillahunt discussed playing William Macon and his own history as a Green Lantern comics fan. Lanterns: The Official Podcast is produced by OBB Sound and available on HBO Max and wherever podcasts are found.

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