HBO Films' SHARE Debuts This July

The HBO Films presentation SHARE debuts SATURDAY, JULY 27 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

Based on Pippa Bianco's Cannes Film Festival award-winning short of the same name, this feature-length drama stars Rhianne Barreto as 16-year-old Mandy, who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember and must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout. SHARE also stars Charlie Plummer, Poorna Jagannathan, J.C. MacKenzie, Nicholas Galitzine, Lovie Simone and Danny Mastrogiorgio.

At the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Pippa Bianco received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award and Rhianne Barreto won the Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting, both in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. The film was also featured this year as the closing night screening of MoMA and Film Society of Lincoln Center's New Directors/New Films Festival, and most recently screened in official selection at Cannes Film Festival.

SHARE is an HBO Films presentation of an A24 and Loveless production; written and directed by Pippa Bianco; produced by Carly Hugo, Tyler Byrne and Matt Parker.





