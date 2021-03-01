HBO Documentary Films And Spike Lee In Production On NYC EPICENTERS 9/11→2021½

HBO Documentary Films and Academy Award® and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee (HBO's "David Byrne's American Utopia," "When The Levees Broke," "4 Little Girls") are currently in production on NYC EPICENTERS 9/11→2021½, an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in the city of New York over the twenty years since the September 11th attacks. The multi-part documentary event will offer an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic. Capturing the history through a staggering amount of visual imagery, and featuring first-hand accounts from a panoply of citizens from all walks of life, the documentary event will debut later this year on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in commemoration of the September 11th attacks.

"As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I'm proud to have a 'Spike Lee Joint' about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God's earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin', only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat's da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love," said Spike Lee - Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn.

"We're thrilled to have another groundbreaking HBO documentary event from Spike Lee," said Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films. "From documenting the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans to the 9/11 attack on New York City and beyond, we treasure Spike's singular capacity to chronicle and pay tribute to the human toll of these historic events while bearing profound witness to the strength and resiliency of the human spirit."