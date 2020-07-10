HBO Comedy Series RUN Will Not Return for A Second Season

HBO has canceled its new comedy series Run after only one season.

The decision comes on the heels of the show's seven-episode first season on HBO.

HBO said in a statement. "After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy's journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run"

Starring Emmy(R) winner Merritt Wever ("Godless," "Nurse Jackie") and Domhnall Gleeson ("Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Ex Machina"), RUN is a romantic comedic thriller about a woman, Ruby Richardson (Wever) who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), with whom she made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together.

Recurring guest stars for season one included Emmy(R), Golden Globe and SAG winner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag," "Solo: A Star Wars Story") as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer ("Mad Men") as Laurence, Ruby's husband; Tamara Podemski ("Coroner") as police detective Babe Cloud and ARCHIE PANJABI (HBO's upcoming "I Know This Much Is True," "The Good Wife") as Fiona, Billy's former PA.

Executive produced by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. Run is produced by eOne, the studio behind acclaimed HBO series Sharp Objects.

