HBO Celebrates INSECURE Premiere With Virtual Block Party

In celebration of the season four premiere of hit comedy INSECURE, HBO will host its fourth annual block party for the series virtually.

Starting on Sunday, April 12 at 8:00PM ET, the four-part VIRTUAL BLOCK PARTY lineup will feature a Q&A with INSECURE creator and star Issa Rae and the cast on her Instagram Live, an Instagram Live DJ set with Zaytoven, and a live Twitter watch party hosted by Rae. Following the season premiere episode at 10:00PM ET, there will be a surprise musical performance on Instagram Live from an artist featured in the upcoming season and on INSECUREⓇ: MUSIC FROM THE HBO ORIGINAL SERIES, SEASON 4 SOUNDTRACK, to be released this summer by Raedio (Rae's new label) and Atlantic Records.

DATE: Sunday, April 12, 2020

TIME: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PTLive Instagram Q&A with Issa and CrewWatch via @IssaRae

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PTLive Instagram DJ Set with ZaytovenWatch via @InsecureHBO

10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PTTwitter Watch Party with Issa, Cast, and EssenceTweet with @InsecureHBO @IssaRae and @Essence

10:45 PM ET / 7:45 PM PTLive Instagram Performance with Surprise Musical GuestWatch via @InsecureHBO

Music and community have always been central to the series. The annual block parties started as an intimate daylong gathering in Brooklyn, NY for season one, expanded to Inglewood, CA for season two, and culminated with over 2,500 fans attending Insecure Fest at Banc of California Stadium last season. This year's VIRTUAL BLOCK PARTY moves the event online, with the potential to engage even more passionate Insecure fans.

"INSECURE's block parties have been a core piece of our marketing campaign and they've grown exponentially with each season," said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO. "Given the current circumstances, we still wanted to bring together a collective virtual community to celebrate the return of a beloved show on HBO with the hope that we could provide an escape from reality to enjoy great music and good laughs."

Season four offollows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa Dee (Rae) pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany's (Amanda Seales) new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we'll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

INSECURE stars Issa Rae. Other series regulars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge.

Created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis; co-executive producers, Laura Kittrell and Phil Augusta Jackson.





