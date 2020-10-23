HBO And The New York Latino Film Festival Announce The Second Annual Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition

In search of the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country.

HBO Latino in partnership with the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation's leading platform for Latino creatives and audiences, announced the second annual Latino Stand-Up! a national competition IN SEARCH OF the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country. The competition is designed to support emerging talent and increase awareness and representation of Latino voices in the comedy industry. The top five comedians will perform, and a winner will be chosen at a virtual event in early December. The event will be hosted by one of the 2019 Latino Stand-Up! winners, Mark Viera.



Entry rules, eligibility and prize info: NYLatinoFilmFestival.com



You can catch last year's winners on ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS, available to stream on HBO Max.



"I'm excited to be the host of the 2020 'Latino Stand-Up!' Comedy Competition," said Viera. "After winning last year and taping my first 'Entre Nos' Special, I am honored to be a part of this tournament of funny, knowing what's at stake and how these performances will potentially change the career of an up-and-coming comedian. Let the jokes roll and the laughter flow, again."

HOW IT WORKS:

Applicants must submit a 3-5 minute video of their stand-up performance in English (or bilingual), which has not been previously broadcast in any form, at www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com (free to enter). Submission deadline is Friday, November 13, 2020 by 11:59pm EST.

All eligible submissions will be judged by a panel of screeners, comprised of Viva Producers, NYLFF members and HBO executives, who will determine the top 5 finalists based on performance and creative material.

The finalists will be invited to perform an 8 -10 minute comedic performance at the 'Latino Stand-Up!' finals, scheduled to take place virtually the week of December 7th. The winner will be revealed that night.

The winning comedian will be included in an upcoming Entre Nos comedy special airing in 2021 on HBO Max.

ELIGIBILITY:

Must be 21 years of age or older to enter

Open to all persons of Latino descent

Only TV rated performances will be considered

U.S. Citizens or Permanent Residents who physically reside in the United States, including Puerto Rico

PRIZE:

The winning comic will receive a paid opportunity to appear in an upcoming HBO 'Entre Nos' comedy special, including an all-expense paid trip to the taping

The winner will have a chance to meet one-on-one with a comedian from the Entre Nos roster.

Watch the promo here:

