HBO And Bill Simmons' THE RINGER in Production on Music Documentary Series

Bill Simmons' The Ringer is collaborating with HBO to create a multi-part documentary film series rooted in the music world. The untitled six-film project will concentrate on pivotal moments or stretches for a popular artist or band, an iconic album or the music business as a whole, with each film helmed by a different director. Executive produced by Simmons, Polygram Entertainment and Universal Music Publishing Group executives Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino, the series is expected to air in 2021 on HBO as a special six-week event.

"It's been a dream of mine to put this project together," says Simmons. "It wasn't until I started working with Jody and Marc that the potential of it started to seem real. We see an opportunity to elevate the storytelling form with music docs much like '30 for 30' changed the landscape for sports documentaries at the end of last decade. We don't want to make music docs that just cover the beginning, middle and end of someone's career. We think there's a different way to do these. And we want to work with the best directors possible, talented filmmakers who have the same passion for this project that we do. I couldn't be more excited for the challenge. Being able to explore this with HBO is like the cherry on top."

"We've had a longtime collaboration with Bill, and we are thrilled that he came to HBO with this idea," says Casey Bloys, President HBO Programming. "We look forward to working with him and the team at The Ringer to illuminate many of the fascinating artists and moments that have shaped the music industry."

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, says: "This series is about storytelling for musicians in a way that has never really been done before. There are countless great artists and songwriters who have culturally-defining stories and, for the first time, we can share those intimately with fans around the world. Marc and I have been big fans of Bill's talent for storytelling for a long time, and we are thrilled to partner with him, The Ringer, HBO and Polygram Entertainment on this special project that will share the culturally defining stories of artists and songwriters."





Related Articles View More TV Stories