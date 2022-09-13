HALO Season One Sets DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Limited-Edition 4K UHD Steelbook Release

A live-action adaptation of Xbox's most successful franchise, HALO: SEASON ONE arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook on November 15, and on digital on November 7, from SHOWTIME ® , CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.

The action-packed five-disc collection features all nine episodes and over five hours of behind-the-scenes special features, 2 including 75 minutes of exclusive content that takes viewers beyond the screen, providing a deeper look into the world of HALO. Plus, the Blu-ray, 4K UHD and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook include collectible art cards of Kwan Ha, Dr. Halsey, Soren, Master Chief, Vannak, Riz and Kai.

HALO: SEASON ONE takes place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 through the

launch of Xbox's first "Halo" videogame. After years of human civil war and growing political unrest, mankind's very future is threatened when our outermost colonies intrude upon the sacred worlds of an alien threat known as the Covenant.

As this fanatical powerful alliance destroys world after human world, only one soldier slows their advance - a cybernetically enhanced "Spartan" supersoldier, the Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber, "American Gods" and "Orange is the New Black"). As the mystery of the Covenant's true ambitions are revealed, the Master Chief must find a way to save humanity from the alien threat while also coming to terms with the SECRETS OF his own enigmatic past.

The series stars Schreiber as the Master Chief or Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone

("Californication") as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine ("Fargo"), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac ("The Witcher"), Olive Gray ("Half Moon Investigations"), Yerin Ha ("Reef Break"), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy ("Catastrophe"), Charlie Murphy ("Peaky Blinders") and Danny Sapani ("Penny Dreadful").