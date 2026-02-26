HADESTOWN Alum Myra Molloy Among New Cast in Season Two of Netflix's UNTAMED

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Myra Molloy, who made her Broadway debut in 2025 as Eurydice in Hadestown, is among the new additions to the season two cast of Untamed at Netflix. Led by Eric Bana as special agent Kyle Turner, season one was released on July 17, 2025 and debuted at #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10.

Season two follows Kyle Turner as he's called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.

Molloy will play Addy Hale, the youngest member of the Hale family who crosses paths with Turner while in Hawai’i. Despite her family’s traditional values, she finds herself caught up in Turner’s murder investigation.

Other newly announced cast includes Joe Tippett (Broadway's Airline Highway, Waitress), Moon Bloodgood (Terminator Salvation and Falling Skies), Kekoa Kekumano (HI-Surf, White Lotus, Aquaman), Luciane Buchanan (Chief of War, The Night Agent), Moronai Kanekoa (Rescue HI Surf), Robbie Magasiva (Rescue: Hi-Surf, Wentworth), Branscombe Richmond (Wrecking Crew, Chief of War), and Matthew Keoni Sato (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.)

Previously announced cast includes Eric Bana, Shea Whigham, and Kelly Hu. Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith serve as showrunners. Executive Producers are Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

Molloy is the star of the upcoming Focus Features film Girls Like Girls, opposite Maya Da Costa and written and directed by the multi-hyphenate star Hayley Kiyoko, and based on her bestselling novel. She also starred as ‘Quinn’ in the Netflix feature He's All That (the gender bending remake of the 90s classic) opposite Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, and Maddison Pettis.

She also starred as ‘Euridice’ on Broadway in Hadestown last year, and toured as ‘Kim’ in Miss Saigon. As a performer, she was the winner of Thailand’s Got Talent, produced by Simon Cowell, and a finalist on ABC’s Rising Star. Molloy starred as ‘Moana’ in Disney’s Thai-language version of the film. Additionally, as a singer, Molloy has performed for Queen Elizabeth II, David Foster, the UN Secretary General, among other icons. She has also sung with Andrea Bocelli and Kenny G.

