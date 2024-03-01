HACKS to Return May 2; Watch the Teaser Trailer





The Emmy®-winning comedy series HACKS returns for its highly anticipated third season THURSDAY, MAY 2 on Max. The nine-episode season debuts with two episodes, followed by two new episodes each week, concluding with the season finale on May 30.

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award winner Jean Smart and Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominee Hannah Einbinder return alongside Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

Previously announced guest stars include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn.

HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.