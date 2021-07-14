Guillermo del Toro Shares First Minutes of TROLLHUNTERS: RISE OF THE TITANS

Today, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and executive producer of the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Tales of Arcadia series Guillermo del Toro, shared the first few minutes of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, the epic feature film finale of the saga premiering July 21 on Netflix globally. Watch the action-packed opening scene below!

In the clip, as Douxie (Colin O'Donoghue) attempts to hide Nari (Angel Lin) from the evil Bellroc (Kay Bess) and Skrael (Piotr Michael), a war between magic and mankind is unleashed.



Following the events of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards must band together in their most epic adventure yet to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world. On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.



Since 2016 del Toro and his creative team have built a rich and emotional narrative while continually advancing the shows' technical achievements.



"We always hoped these three series could culminate with a massive 'all-stars' reunion," del Toro says. "We wanted the feature to improve and expand but to also deliver more scope, more spectacle ... more emotion, too. We are very proud of the Tales of Arcadia and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale."

The cast of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans includes Kelsey Grammer, Nick Offerman, Emile Hirsch, Diego Luna, Colin O'Donoghue, Tatiana Maslany, Lexi Medrano, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun among others.

Watch the trailer here: