Greenwich+Docklands International Festival to Go Ahead in 2020

FESTIVAL.ORG, the organisation behind the annual Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF) today announces new dates for this year's 25th edition of the Festival, in response to Covid-19. Based on latest government advice, discussions with local authorities, partners, funders and artists the Festival is currently being rescheduled to take place from Friday 28 August - Saturday 12 September.

Artistic Director, Bradley Hemmings today said, "The welfare of artists, staff, and audiences at GDIF is paramount. With current projections that the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic in the UK is likely to coincide with the intense participation and rehearsal period in the lead up to our traditional June dates, we've taken the difficult decision to move this year's Festival to the end of the summer. At a time when social distancing is keeping us safe, we want our audiences to know that we're planning towards a time when we can once again be together and share the very best of free outdoor theatre and performing arts. I'm very grateful to our funders and supporters who continue to commit their support to the Festival in these difficult times".

Councillor Danny Thorpe, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich said today, "Greenwich+Docklands International Festival has been a part of life in Greenwich and East London for almost a quarter of a century. The next days, weeks and months are going to be lonely ones for many of us and the challenge of what lies ahead is unquantifiable. But, as difficult as it is now, it will get better. And it will end. Knowing that GDIF is there, as a distant friend, waiting to help us make sense of it all, is incredibly reassuring. And we're going to need it more than ever".

Over the coming weeks, keep up to date with programme announcements and stay creatively connected through the GDIF website and social media channels. The team will be posting updates on engagement projects, creative challenges, and providing a platform for communities to connect in these difficult times.





