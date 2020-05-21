Gravitas Ventures Acquires Worldwide Rights To DADDY ISSUES

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, announced today that the company has acquired worldwide rights to Clean Slate Productions indie darling DADDY ISSUES, which will be available on digital and On Demand on Friday, June 23rd. The release follows a successful film festival run including multiple award wins worldwide include the Miami Independent Film Festival, The Evolution! Idyllwild International Film Festival, The Valley Film Festival, Mallorca International Film Festival, Nice International Filmmaker Festival and The Women's Film Festival.

When her emotionally distant father dies and leaves her his company, a 20-something, hapless stand-up comic must move from London to Los Angeles to take over THE FAMILY business and try to win her father's approval, even after his death.

"DADDY ISSUES was crafted after the passing of our father to subvert and reclaim the understanding of the often-condescending term 'Daddy Issues' by shining a light on the often-complicated relationships between fathers and daughters and how our relationships with our parents can affect every decision we make, even after they are gone," said executive producers Kimberley and Amy Datnow. "We are thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures to share our film with audiences worldwide and are incredibly thankful for their partnership."

DADDY ISSUES, a Clean Slate Production and Datnow Sisters Film, stars Kimberley Datnow, Tanner Rittenhouse, Corsica Wilson, Peter Jason and Alice Caroll Johnson. Amy Datnow and John Cox wrote the story with screenplay by Laura Holliday, produced by Kimberley Datnow and executive produced by Amy Datnow.

Matthew Shreder from Concourse Media negotiated the film on behalf of the filmmakers.

Photo Courtesy of Clean Slate Productions

