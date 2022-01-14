Gordon Ramsay's NEXT LEVEL CHEF to Air After Super Bowl

An all-new episode of Gordon Ramsay's latest culinary competition series, Next Level Chef, will air immediately after the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:05 PM ET/7:00-8:05 PM PT) on FOX.

The episode replaces Fox's COUNTRY MUSIC series Monarch in the time slot after the series was postponed to the fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

In this special episode, Ramsay and his fellow mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, serve up a Sunday Brunch challenge, during which each remaining chef must create a next-level dish that incorporates both sweet and savory elements in just 45 minutes. Find out who will rise to the occasion and who ends up with egg on their face when one aspiring chef goes home.

Following this special episode, NEXT LEVEL CHEF will continue to air in its regular time period, Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay is not only a mentor but a competitor! And these three leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one." Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant.

He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a Next Level Chef!

In Live + 7 Day ratings, the series premiere of FOX's Next Level Chef, featuring Gordon Ramsay, delivered at 1.8/11 L7, marking this season's #1 program debut, FOX's #1 launch in more than a year and FOX's #1 post-NFL unscripted premiere in more than seven years.