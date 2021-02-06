Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Global Digital Releasing Teams With AVOD Channels For Sixteen Film Release

The official release of the GDR titles is set to begin early February. 

Feb. 6, 2021  

Global Digital Releasing Teams With AVOD Channels For Sixteen Film Release

In their continued effort to expand the digital footprint of their library to audiences around the world, indie distributor GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has partnered with WATCH MOVIES NOW. Their partnership includes a a multi-content deal for their sister AVOD thriller/drama channel WATCH NOW and their documentary channel - WATCHDOKU.

The initial launch will consist of 12 thrillers and dramas and 4 documentaries. Films will include critically acclaimed films: Elizabeth Blue, Two Ways to Go West, Madagasikara and Film School Africa, amongst many others.

This is not the first time the companies have partnered. GLOBAL's sister company, genre distributor TERROR FILMS, currently has over 30 titles on THE WATCH MOVIES NOW AVOD channel!

Global Digital Releasing president Joe Dain has spoken of the partnership, recently. He says of the parternship: "we are thrilled to continue our working relationship with the team at WATCH MOVIES NOW - to bring content from Global Digital Releasing to Watch Now and WatchDoku. They have been a tremendous partner for Terror Films and we couldn't be more pleased than to provide these films (and many others) to their new AVOD channels," Dain concluded.

The official release of the GDR titles is set to begin early February.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Spike Lees Civil Rights Film SON OF THE SOUTH Comes to Select Theaters and Video On Demand Photo

Spike Lee's Civil Rights Film SON OF THE SOUTH Comes to Select Theaters and Video On Demand

SAINT MAUD Debuts on EPIX Feb. 12 Photo

SAINT MAUD Debuts on EPIX Feb. 12

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 7 Photo

Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 7

Rainshine Entertainment And Animasia Studio To Adapt YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO Books For Animated Photo

Rainshine Entertainment And Animasia Studio To Adapt YOUNG CAPTAIN NEMO Books For Animated Feature Film Trilogy


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tulsa Ballet Launches 2021 SIGNATURE SERIES
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • The McKnight Center Announces 2020-2021 Season Updates
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand