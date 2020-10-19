Gianmarco Soresi Announces Comedy Special For Amazon Prime

Shelf Life is both a stand-up special and documentary directed by Emmy Award winner Andy Buck.

Gianmarco Soresi's highly anticipated comedy special is coming to Amazon Prime.

The film gives viewers a rare, in-depth look at just how the comedy industry is adapting to the closure of performance venues in NYC amid the coronavirus pandemic. Comedy clubs in the city have been shut down since March 2020.

Gianmarco is the winner of Amazon Prime's "Last Comix Standing," appeared on Real Housewives of New York and is the former spokesperson for General Electric.

Shelf Life is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) and produced by Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand (Edge in Motion Productions).

Shelf Life is available to stream on Amazon Prime October 26, 2020.

