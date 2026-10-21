Giancarlo Esposito on Reuniting with John Turturro and BREAKING BAD Fan Encounters
The actor opens up about his latest film role and the lasting impact of playing Gus Fring.
Giancarlo Esposito is discussing his new film role alongside John Turturro and the long shadow of his "Breaking Bad" character during a recent stop on Live with Kelly and Mark. Across two segments with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Esposito moved between his current project and the character that continues to define his public recognition.
In the first clip, Esposito talks about working with Turturro on THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, describing what it was like to reunite with the actor on the film. Turturro stars as Harry, an old-school New York hustler, in the film, which was written and directed by Noah Segan, with an ensemble that also includes Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, and Steve Buscemi alongside Esposito.
The second appearance shifts to "Breaking Bad," with Esposito discussing how fans react when they recognize him from the role in public. The segment keeps its focus on those real-life encounters, giving viewers a sense of how often and in what ways the character still comes up for him away from set.
Turturro himself recently addressed the same film during a separate television appearance, detailing the pickpocketing technique he learned for his role as Harry. "It's about how graceful you can be. It's sort of a magic act," Turturro said of the physical demands of playing a thief in the film. His comments, along with details on the film's premise and cast, were covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on his own appearance discussing the project.
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