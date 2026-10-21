Giancarlo Esposito on Reuniting with John Turturro and BREAKING BAD Fan Encounters

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Giancarlo Esposito is discussing his new film role alongside John Turturro and the long shadow of his "Breaking Bad" character during a recent stop on Live with Kelly and Mark. Across two segments with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Esposito moved between his current project and the character that continues to define his public recognition.

In the first clip, Esposito talks about working with Turturro on THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, describing what it was like to reunite with the actor on the film. Turturro stars as Harry, an old-school New York hustler, in the film, which was written and directed by Noah Segan, with an ensemble that also includes Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, and Steve Buscemi alongside Esposito.

The second appearance shifts to "Breaking Bad," with Esposito discussing how fans react when they recognize him from the role in public. The segment keeps its focus on those real-life encounters, giving viewers a sense of how often and in what ways the character still comes up for him away from set.

Turturro himself recently addressed the same film during a separate television appearance, detailing the pickpocketing technique he learned for his role as Harry. "It's about how graceful you can be. It's sort of a magic act," Turturro said of the physical demands of playing a thief in the film. His comments, along with details on the film's premise and cast, were covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on his own appearance discussing the project.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 25 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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