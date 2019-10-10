Ghosts, Monsters and Haunted Thieves Invade TNT with SUPERNATURAL Marathon Airing on Halloween

This Halloween, TNT is delivering fans a wickedly-sweet binge with a nine-hour Supernatural marathon, starting at 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., spanning six seasons of the most thrilling episodes from the fan-favorite series. From ghosts to monsters, haunted thieves and even Scooby Doo, TNT is your destination for getting into the Halloween spirit.

In the series, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force twenty-six years ago. Subsequently, their father John raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives IN THE DARK corners and on the back roads of America ... and he taught them how to kill it.

Watch a preview for the marathon below, and check out the full schedule here:

Thursday, October 31:

Episode 3.03 - "Bad Day at Black Rock"

10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. ET/PT

Sam and Dean come in contact with a rabbit's foot that gives them good luck until a thief steals it from Sam, giving him bad luck. His bad luck continues when he's kidnapped by THE MENTOR of a hunter who believes he still has his powers.

Episode 3.11 - "The Mystery Spot"

11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. ET/PT

Dean is killed after looking into a case about the disappearance of a man with Sam. The next morning, Sam is shocked to find Dean alive and is hit with the realization he is reliving the day before.

Episode 3.13 - "Ghostfacers"

12:00p.m.-1:00p.m. ET/PT

While investigating Morton Mansion, Sam and Dean become inadvertent participants in a new reality show named Ghostfacers. As events turn deadly and the team are trapped, the investigation becomes a battle to survive until morning.

Episode 4.05 - "Monster Movie"

1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. ET/PT

Sam and Dean investigate a town plagued with monsters from classic black-and-white horror movies.

Episode 4.06 - "Yellow Fever"

2:00p.m.-3:00p.m. ET/PT

Sam and Dean investigate the deaths of several men who seemingly died of fright. Dean becomes infected with it starting as anxiety then leading to a full-blown terror which ends in death. Sam and Bobby race against time to save Dean.

Episode 5.08 - "Changing Channels"

3:00p.m.-4:00p.m. ET/PT

Dean and Sam find themselves mystically trapped in a series of real-life TV shows and there appears to be no escape. They believe their old enemy the Trickster is responsible but discover someone or something else is involved.

Episode 6.15 - "The French Mistake"

4:00p.m.-5:00p.m. ET/PT

Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe, where they are actors on a TV show called Supernatural and are named Jared Padalecki and Jense Ackles, and they must avoid an angelic hit man who is pursuing them.

Episode 8.08 - "Hunter Heroici"

5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. ET/PT

Castiel joins Sam and Dean as a hunter, and together, they investigate a series of small-town murders wherein each of them resembles a cartoon death.

Episode 13.16 - "ScoobyNatural"

6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. ET/PT

Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo; and they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.





