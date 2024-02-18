Video: Get a First Look at Andy Fickman's BLUE LIGHT

Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has announced the EFM Market Premiere of the new spine-chilling horror film based on true and terrifying unexplained events, BLUE LIGHT, directed by the acclaimed Andy Fickman, who has grossed nearly $1B at the worldwide box office and has had a storied career with hits like Race to Witch Mountain, Parental Guidance, The Game Plan, Heathers: The Musical and She’s The Man. The film has also launched its own ARG (alternate reality game) designed by the creator of the “The Tinman” as an ancillary piece of content for distributors, where hard-core fans and gamers can put themselves into the movie, at the “Blue Light Music Fest.”

The ensemble cast includes Bella DeLong (The Winchesters, Wuthering Heights, Twelfth Night with the Montana Shakespeare Company), Amber Janea (Lifetime’s A Predator Returns), Daryl Tofa (Two-Bit in The Outsiders on Broadway), Ana Zambrana (La Traición en la Amistad), Crystal Lake Evans (Starz’s Hightown), Jarrett Brown (Netflix’s Colin in Black and White), John Bucy (CBS/Paramount’s Frasier Reboot), and Finley Rose Slater (Playing with Fire) who worked previously with Fickman on Playing with Fire.

Sales for BLUE LIGHT include Germany - Lighthouse Home Entertainment, Feather Entertainment – Malaysia, Nos Lusomundo – Portugal, Pioneer Films – Philippines, and 101 Films – United Kingdom, India - VR Films and Studios, Middle East - Eagle Films Middle East, and Poland - Media4Fun.

BLUE LIGHT is a horror film based on true and terrifying unexplained events. The film follows a group of friends on a road trip who soon realize something terrifying and unworldly is threatening their lives.

Producers include Andy Fickman (Anaconda), Todd Slater (Sacrifice Game), Grant Slater (Odd Man Rush) Betsy Sullenger (Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse), Scott Prisand (Rock Of Ages), KATIE Leary (All These Small Moments) & Michael Speyer (F The Prom). The film is executive produced by Scott Abrams and Robert Leary.

“Blue Light is a highly entertaining and captivating film that raises the genre bar to new heights,” said Epstein. “Under Andy’s direction, with a stellar ensemble cast, and a plot inspired by real-life events that are so mesmerizing, audiences remain on the edge of their seats throughout the film and leave wanting more,” said Epstein.

“Bringing Blue Light into the world has been a dream come true. To watch audiences on the edge of their seats, taking in the amazing performances from our cast, and coming up with their own theories about the movie, which was inspired by a real-life incident, has been beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t wait for even more horror fans to get their eyes on the film.” Said Fickman.

Film Mode Entertainment will screen BLUE LIGHT for buyers in Berlin at EFM for the first time. Film Mode Entertainment has taken on worldwide sales rights for the film which has been recently completed.

BLUE LIGHT was selected to have its festival world debut at Frightfest’s special two-day Halloween extravaganza, in late October of 2023, to rave reviews. Frightfest is the UK's biggest genre film festival and one of the world’s most respected and well attended.

Fickman has built an extremely loyal, engaged, and wide-reaching fanbase over the years, due in no small part to his ability to successfully deliver hit films and other productions that span most genres and platforms. This includes his celebrated rendition of the Los Angeles, Off-Broadway, West End and Touring productions of Heathers: The Musical, the award-winning Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and She’s The Man.

Fickman is also currently in production, directing the WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE reboot for Disney, starring Selena Gomez and David Henrie, on which he is also an EP.

Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode’s recent titles include Mayim Bialik’s feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalog of more than 600 titles, including WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance. The company also has its distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com