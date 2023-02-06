Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
George Clooney to Direct THE DEPARTMENT Series on SHOWTIME

George Clooney to Direct THE DEPARTMENT Series on SHOWTIME

Production is slated to start later this year.

Feb. 06, 2023  

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for THE DEPARTMENT (w/t) to be directed by George Clooney. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce.

"THE DEPARTMENT, based on the riveting and brilliant series The Bureau, will follow in the great tradition of HOMELAND, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at SHOWTIME," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media.

"Just as HOMELAND elevated global espionage to new heights, THE DEPARTMENT will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world."

Le Bureau centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service. It focuses on the "Bureau of Legends," responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good INTELLIGENCE sources.

The New York Times named it one of the top international shows of the decade, and NPR has called it "addictively suspenseful" and "one of the best TV shows in the world."

Le Bureau Des Legendes (The Bureau) was created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP - THE ORIGINALS Productions (Alex Berger, Eric Rochant) and Federation Studios (Pascal Breton). Production is slated to start later this year.

"We are delighted to extend The Bureau's DNA through THE DEPARTMENT for SHOWTIME with our friends at MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios," said Alex Berger, President and Executive Producer at THE ORIGINALS Productions (TOP). "The Originals Productions (TOP), Federation and Paramount are taking our franchise to the next level, making a new high-stake international espionage show set TODAY in a very complex geopolitical environment."

Added Guillaume Pommier, Co-Head of Distribution at Federation: "We couldn't dream of a better partner home than SHOWTIME to adapt The Bureau. They share with us the passion, the vision and the ambition for this amazing show, combined with their strong premium global network which will bring THE DEPARTMENT to the world."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with George & Grant on this amazing project," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. Paramount+/Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios has been an incredible home to so many of our projects, and we are excited to once again work alongside Chris McCarthy, Keith Cox, Nina Diaz and their incredible teams."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, THE DEPARTMENT will be executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz of MTVE Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios (Yellowstone); Alex Berger for THE ORIGINALS Productions; and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Episode Five Of THE LAST OF US To Premiere Early On HBO Max Photo
Episode Five Of THE LAST OF US To Premiere Early On HBO Max
The cast features Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, and more.
Olivia DAbo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2 Photo
Olivia D'Abo and Alessandro Folchitto Join the Cast of QUIGLEY 2
Olivia d'Abo (Conan The Destroyer, Point of No Return, The Wonder Years) and Alessandro Folchitto (Red Notice, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad) have joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2.'
Frank Langellas ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film Festival Photo
Frank Langella's ANGRY NEIGHBORS Will Play Berlin Film Festival
The American comedy 'Angry Neighbors' starring Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Stockard Channing (Practical Magic), Cheech Marin (Born In East LA), Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), is heading to the market at 2023's Berlin Film Festival.  

From This Author - Michael Major


The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in HistoryThe GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History
February 6, 2023

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for the GRAMMYs since 202. The program remains Music’s Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
February 6, 2023

Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY AwardsMolly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
February 6, 2023

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey ActorsMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
February 6, 2023

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy AwardsSnarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 6, 2023

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.
share