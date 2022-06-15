Genndy Tartakovsky Signs Overall Cross-Studio Deal With Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation

Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) has set an exclusive multiyear cross-studio overall deal with EmmyÂ® Award-winning creator, producer, and director Genndy Tartakovsky.

Under his deal, Tartakovsky will develop, create, and produce original animated programming at both CNS and WBA intended for a variety of audiences and for all television platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and broadcast networks. The cross-studio overall deal, developed by CNS and WBA, provides creators with maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the extensive character and franchise libraries at each studio.

Tartakovsky is currently in production on Unicorn: Warriors Eternal - an animated supernatural adventure family event series coming soon to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Season two of his Emmy Award- winning series, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, premieres this Summer on Adult Swim.

Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation said: "Genndy is a true visionary who embodies the creator spirit of Cartoon Network Studios. As he continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and animation, we are excited to have a front row seat both HERE AND NOW also at Warner Bros. Animation."

Genndy Tartakovsky said: "My time at Cartoon Network Studios, since its inception, has been the most creatively formative and fulfilling years of my career. I now find myself continuing that amazing relationship as well as bringing in Warner Bros. Animation - the home to everything that inspired me to become an animator in the first place. I am beyond excited to see what we do next!"

Genndy Tartakovsky is an award-winning animation visionary, director, writer and producer best known for the hit Cartoon Network series Dexter's Laboratory, SAMURAI JACK and Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Tartakovsky created Dexter's Laboratory, Cartoon Network's first series, during his time at Hanna-Barbera where he also helped produce and direct another fan favorite series, The Powerpuff Girls. He then moved to Cartoon Network Studios, where he created SAMURAI JACK and Sym-Bionic Titan as well as produced and directed the beloved animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars.

In 2012, Tartakovsky made his feature directorial debut with the Golden Globe Nominated Hotel Transylvania and later directed its two sequels.

Tartakovsky has received an impressive 13 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and has been awarded five Emmys for his work on Star Wars: Clone Wars, Samurai Jack, and Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal.

In 2017, after a twelve-year hiatus, Tartakovsky returned to his roots, bringing back the fan favorite Samurai Jack. Originated from his desire to create the greatest action-adventure animated series ever, SAMURAI JACK resulted in a show that is cinematic in scope, incorporating action, comedy and intricate artistry and is truly unlike anything else on TV.

Tartakovsky reunited with Adult Swim on a for half-hour animated series, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, that debuted in 2019, that features a caveman at the dawn of evolution, a dinosaur on the BRINK of extinction and their unlikely friendship that becomes their only hope for survival in a violent, primordial world.